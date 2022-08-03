Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon

Eskom will implement Stage 2 power cuts from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and again on Thursday in the same time slot.
The power utility says there’s a shortage of generation capacity and unplanned outages at some power stations.
Eskom suspended rolling power cuts 10 days ago, following five weeks of intense cuts that reached levels as high as Stage 6.
Energy analysts say it will take some time for South Africa to completely end blackouts.
