iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon

2 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom will implement Stage 2 power cuts from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and again on Thursday in the same time slot.

The power utility says there’s a shortage of generation capacity and unplanned outages at some power stations.

Eskom suspended rolling power cuts 10 days ago, following five weeks of intense cuts that reached levels as high as Stage 6.

Energy analysts say it will take some time for South Africa to completely end blackouts.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government

7 mins ago
1 min read

MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues

45 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Urges Residents To Use Water Sparingly

18 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Blackouts For Three Days

18 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Suspects Due Back In Court On Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana

1 day ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa

1 day ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government

7 mins ago
1 min read

MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues

45 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon

2 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Urges Residents To Use Water Sparingly

18 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer