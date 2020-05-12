Tue. May 12th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom To Implement Power Restrictions In Parts Of Gauteng Due To Illegal Connections

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom said that it would begin implementing power restrictions in some parts of Gauteng due to overloading because of suspected illegal connections.

Eskom said that it had recorded high usage of electricity during peak periods in the morning and in the evening mainly in residential areas.

The power utility said that it may implement power cuts in these areas on a rotational basis in order to cut rising costs.

Gauteng’s maintenance and operations manager, Motlhabane Ramashi, said that this was necessary to avoid systems overload.

“It is prudent for us to take delivery measures to significantly reduce the extremely high costs associated with repeated equipment failure resulting from overloading which costs more as the power is indiscriminately used during the peak periods. This unprecedented measure is necessary to contain the situation. We deem the constant repairs and replacement of equipment that fails before they realise their investment as unwarranted.”

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

2 Major Face Mask Suppliers Referred To Competition Tribunal For Overpricing

12 mins ago
2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma Ready To Defend Government’s Decision On Cigarette Sales Ban

19 mins ago
2 min read

International Nurses Day: Thank You For The Remarkable Work You Do

5 hours ago
1 min read

Council For Medical Schemes Chair Dr Clarence Mini Dies Of COVID-19

5 hours ago
1 min read

Sassa Looking At Faster Ways To Distribute Social Grants

5 hours ago
2 min read

Government To Provide Reasons For Maintaining Cigarette Sales Ban

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom To Implement Power Restrictions In Parts Of Gauteng Due To Illegal Connections

6 mins ago
1 min read

2 Major Face Mask Suppliers Referred To Competition Tribunal For Overpricing

12 mins ago
2 min read

Dlamini-Zuma Ready To Defend Government’s Decision On Cigarette Sales Ban

19 mins ago
1 min read

Japan To Approve Its First Antigen Coronavirus Test Kits On Wednesday

5 hours ago