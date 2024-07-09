Eskom To Implement Load Reduction To Prevent Infrastructure Failure

Eskom has announced it will implement load reduction measures in seven provinces to prevent infrastructure failure.

The utility explained that the power rationing is necessary due to the risk of overloading transformers.

Although load reduction is generally managed by municipalities rather than Eskom, which supplies electricity to them, the utility clarified its position in response to recent statements.

On Monday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stated that load reduction was not related to Eskom’s inability to meet demand. However, in a statement on Tuesday morning, Eskom emphasized that it had no choice but to implement load reduction to protect its assets from repeated failures and explosions.

The affected provinces include Gauteng, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and the North West.

Eskom assured that load reduction would be used as a last resort and for the shortest duration possible.