Eskom To Cut Power To 5 NC Municipalities Over Failure To Settle Debts

Eskom said that it had been trying to persuade five defaulting municipalities in the Northern Cape to pay their bills.
Collectively, the municipalities owe the struggling state-owned entity over R273 million in electricity fees.
Eskom said that it would now cut power to these five municipalities until they’d settled their debts.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have been engaging with them (municipalities) and all attempts have failed to recover the monies from these municipalities. Power will be cut off from 6am until 8pm.”
More Stories
NW Police Open Inquest Docket After Slain Officer’s Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead
Surge In Covid-19 Cases Sees SA Breach 200,000 Mark
Ex-VBS CFO Philip Truter To Plead Guilty In VBS Scandal, Assist In Investigations
Pregnant KZN Woman Murdered In Own Home
High Court: Private Nursery Schools Can Reopen
Surge In Gauteng COVID-19 Cases Could Result In Stricter Lockdown Regulations