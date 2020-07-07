Eskom To Cut Power To 5 NC Municipalities Over Failure To Settle Debts

Share with your network!

Eskom said that it had been trying to persuade five defaulting municipalities in the Northern Cape to pay their bills.

Collectively, the municipalities owe the struggling state-owned entity over R273 million in electricity fees.

Eskom said that it would now cut power to these five municipalities until they’d settled their debts.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We have been engaging with them (municipalities) and all attempts have failed to recover the monies from these municipalities. Power will be cut off from 6am until 8pm.”

