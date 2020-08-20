Eskom To Continue Loadshedding From 9AM Thursday

Eskom has confirmed that loadshedding will continue for a third day in a row, from 9AM on Thursday morning.
Some of it’s power generation units have been restored, but the system remains constraint.
The loadshedding is likely to continue until 22h00 on Thursday night.
