Eskom To Continue Load Shedding On Monday And Tuesday

Eskom will implement both stage 1 and 2 load shedding on Monday and Tuesday.

Eskom reduced load shedding to stage 1 at midday on Sunday and plans to implement stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding between 08h00 and 22h00 over the next two days.

“Tomorrow, stage 1 load shedding will resume at 08h00 and last until 16h00. It will then escalate to stage 2 until 22:00.

“This pattern will repeat on Tuesday, with a high likelihood for Wednesday as well,” the power utility said.

It added that load shedding was necessary this weekend in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which were depleted over the past week.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” it said.

