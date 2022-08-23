iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

Eskom power
17 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom said it is considering disconnecting the City of Tshwane, in order to secure an outstanding payment.

The power utility said the city is in breach of the Electricity Supply Agreement that it holds with Eskom, because it’s failed to pay an amount of R1.6 billion which was due last week.

Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena says only R68 million has been paid to date, which has done little to dent the massive outstanding balance on the City of Tshwane’s electricity account.

“We had numerous engagements with the City of Tshwane’s management to ensure that the city pays this account. Nevertheless, these actions have not yielded any results as the city has continued with the same pattern,” she said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

4 hours ago
1 min read

CSIR And SIU Join Forces To Combat Cybercrime

4 hours ago
1 min read

Unemployment Rate Decreased To 33.9% In Q2 – Stats SA

5 hours ago
2 min read

US Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci To Retire

5 hours ago
3 min read

Kenya’s Odinga Challenges Presidential Poll Result In Supreme Court

23 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Issues Stage 2 Load Shedding Warning

23 hours ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty

24 hours ago
4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

1 day ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

1 day ago
1 min read

Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

1 day ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

1 day ago

You may have missed

Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

17 seconds ago
1 min read

EFF Calls On Finance Minister Godongwana To Resign

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ipid Confirms Resignation Of Officer Accused Of Raping Teen

4 hours ago
Mzansis Top Businesswomen
4 min read

Mzansi’s Top Businesswomen Share Advice For Female Professionals This Women’s Month

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer