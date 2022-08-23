Eskom Threatens To Cut Power Supply To Tshwane Over Unpaid Debt

Eskom said it is considering disconnecting the City of Tshwane, in order to secure an outstanding payment.

The power utility said the city is in breach of the Electricity Supply Agreement that it holds with Eskom, because it’s failed to pay an amount of R1.6 billion which was due last week.

Eskom’s Daphne Mokwena says only R68 million has been paid to date, which has done little to dent the massive outstanding balance on the City of Tshwane’s electricity account.

“We had numerous engagements with the City of Tshwane’s management to ensure that the city pays this account. Nevertheless, these actions have not yielded any results as the city has continued with the same pattern,” she said.

