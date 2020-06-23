Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom: System Constrained, Use Electricity Sparingly

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom has warned that its system is severely constrained and requests the public to reduce electricity consumption on Tuesday.

It said this was due to losing four power units because of unplanned breakdowns and a delay in returning to service two other generation units.

The breakdowns happened at units at the Kendal, Majuba and Lethabo power stations.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Furthermore, a unit at Duba and Thuthuba power stations have not been up to serve as expected. We have also taken off a unit to address emissions at Kendal. But Eskom does have 31,000 megawatts total capacity available to meet demand tonight.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the National Electricity Regulator of South Africa to conduct an immediate forensic audit into the Ekurhuleni electricity department to see whether it has violated its licence requirements.

The DA said there was a severe crisis in the City of Ekurhuleni because of crippling power cuts.

It’s launched a petition titled Take Back The Power.

DA member of Parliament Michele Clarke said the situation was becoming desperate.

“That the parliamentary portfolio committees on Cogta, energy and public enterprises investigate the electricity crisis within the City of Ekurhuleni and that Eskom, as so far as its responsibility for the supply and maintenance of the electricity to the metro, fulfils its obligations fully and timeously.”

EWN

