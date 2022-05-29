Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts

Eskom has suspended rolling blackouts due to an improvement in generation capacity.
The utility said the grid remains constrained and power cuts may be implemented at short notice.
“We would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid,” Eskom said in a statement.
South Africans are urged to continue using electricity sparingly and to switch off all non-essential items.
