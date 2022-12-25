iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

Photo Credit: Pexels
24 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom has suspended power cuts until 5am on Monday morning.

Eskom says the suspension of power outages on Christmas Day is due to the lower demand for electricity.

Stage 2 power cuts will be implemented from Monday morning until 4pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says Stage 3 will then be implemented thereafter.

The embattled utility is appealing to the public to use electricity sparingly during this period or outages would have to be implemented at short notice.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast

2 mins ago
3 min read

U.S. Deep Freeze Leaves Nearly 2 million Without Power, Thousands Of Flights Canceled

14 hours ago
1 min read

Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg

22 hours ago
1 min read

ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

3 days ago
2 min read

ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

3 days ago
4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

5 days ago
1 min read

Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF

5 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

5 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana

5 days ago
1 min read

ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast

2 mins ago
1 min read

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele’s Family Gather At Hospital Bedside

8 mins ago
2 min read

Australia’s Boland Retains Spot For Boxing Day Test

9 mins ago

Share