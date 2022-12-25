Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

Eskom has suspended power cuts until 5am on Monday morning.
Eskom says the suspension of power outages on Christmas Day is due to the lower demand for electricity.
Stage 2 power cuts will be implemented from Monday morning until 4pm on Tuesday.
The power utility says Stage 3 will then be implemented thereafter.
The embattled utility is appealing to the public to use electricity sparingly during this period or outages would have to be implemented at short notice.
