Eskom Suspends Power Cuts

10 hours ago 1 min read

Rolling blackouts have been suspended from Saturday morning.

Embattled Eskom says there’s lower demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.

There’ve been 32 straight days of rolling power cuts in South Africa.

That’s the longest period of blackouts in our country to date.

The rolling blackouts have been implemented since 6 September until Saturday morning.

