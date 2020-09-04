Eskom Suspends Managers Of Kendal And Tutuka Stations

Eskom has suspended the Tutuka and Kendal power station managers after breakdowns at the units triggered stage 4 load shedding this week.
“This action was taken because of sustained poor performance by these plants, which require investigation pending disciplinary action,” Eskom said.
“While it is true that the aging fleet is plagued by legacy issues of neglect and omitted maintenance and is therefore susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, it is also true that the situation is exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour by some management staff,” Eskom said in a statement on Friday.
It said that the managers would remain on suspension until their disciplinary hearings wrapped up.
More Stories
SARS Uncover Tender Irregularity Links
Eldos Celebrates Nathaniel Julies
SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers
Compensation Fund Overwhelmed With Covid- 19 Related Claims
Mokonyane’s Lavish Birthday Party Raises Red Flags
DA Leader John Steenhuisen Lashes Out At John Moodey
Eskom: The Slight Improvement Is Not Enough To Suspend Load Shedding
Africa Travel Week Focuses On Creating Opportunities For The Industry This Tourism Month
Court Should Dismiss Order – Parliament
Committee Concerned About Disruption Of Schooling
Nxesi Vows To Take Action
SA Coronavirus Update In Numbers