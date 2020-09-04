Eskom Suspends Managers Of Kendal And Tutuka Stations

Share with your network!

Eskom has suspended the Tutuka and Kendal power station managers after breakdowns at the units triggered stage 4 load shedding this week.

“This action was taken because of sustained poor performance by these plants, which require investigation pending disciplinary action,” Eskom said.

“While it is true that the aging fleet is plagued by legacy issues of neglect and omitted maintenance and is therefore susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, it is also true that the situation is exacerbated by serious issues of apathetic behaviour by some management staff,” Eskom said in a statement on Friday.

It said that the managers would remain on suspension until their disciplinary hearings wrapped up.

