Eskom Suspends Loadshedding But Calls On Consumers To Use Less Electricity

Eskom suspended its rolling blackouts earlier than expected on Sunday night.
The utility called off the rotational blackouts at 9pm, citing sufficient recovery in generation capacity.
Power cuts were implemented last week after several breakdowns at our power plants and a shortage of fuel reserves.
The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsa: “The period of load shedding assisted us in replenishing the emergency generation reserves in anticipation ahead. Since Saturday morning, Eskom teams have returned nine generating units to service, helping to ease the capacity constraints.”
Eskom is still asking you to help limit the need for power cuts by using less of the only service it provides.
