Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

Eskom has suspended plans for stage one load-shedding on Sunday.
The power utility says its emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered.
Eskom had implemented stage two load-shedding on Saturday.
On Friday the utility said it had been hit by a number of unforeseen breakdowns.
People are, however, still being requested to use electricity sparingly as the grid remains severely constrained.
More Stories
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Monday
7 882 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Umalusi ‘Disappointed’ In Matric Rewrite Court Ruling
8 319 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert
Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case
Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’
8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SAA Interim Board Members Appointed
Matric Rewrite Legal Challenge To Be Heard
Minister Mkhize Confirms Second Wave Of COVID-19
Sharp Rise In New COVID-19 Cases