Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

Share with your network!

Eskom has suspended plans for stage one load-shedding on Sunday.

The power utility says its emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered.

Eskom had implemented stage two load-shedding on Saturday.

On Friday the utility said it had been hit by a number of unforeseen breakdowns.

People are, however, still being requested to use electricity sparingly as the grid remains severely constrained.

Share with your network!