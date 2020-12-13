iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

Eskom

EWN

12 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom has suspended plans for stage one load-shedding on Sunday.

The power utility says its emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered.

Eskom had implemented stage two load-shedding on Saturday.

On Friday the utility said it had been hit by a number of unforeseen breakdowns.

People are, however, still being requested to use electricity sparingly as the grid remains severely constrained.

