Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

Eskom has announced that there will be no load-shedding on Thursday.

The power utility says its generation capacity has recovered sufficiently following two consecutive days of blackouts.

Eskom teams have managed to return four generation units to service.

South Africans are still advised to use electricity sparingly.

