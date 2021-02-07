iAfrica

Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom suspended load-shedding on Sunday morning.

It said generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.

The utility implemented load-shedding from midday on Friday.

Eskom says it had to shut down five generating units at its Medupi power station as it’s unable to get coal into the units due to heavy rain.

Four of the units have now returned to service.

The utility, however, says the system is still vulnerable and unpredictable and the risk of load-shedding remains high.

It’s urging South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

