Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding

Eskom suspended load-shedding on Sunday morning.
It said generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.
The utility implemented load-shedding from midday on Friday.
Eskom says it had to shut down five generating units at its Medupi power station as it’s unable to get coal into the units due to heavy rain.
Four of the units have now returned to service.
The utility, however, says the system is still vulnerable and unpredictable and the risk of load-shedding remains high.
It’s urging South Africans to use electricity sparingly.
More Stories
SA Confirms 3 184 New COVID-19 Cases
Government Pushing For More COVID-19 Vaccines – Mkhize
SA Reports 3 749 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Sunday
Ramaphosa Launches GBV And Femicide Fund
Vehicle Hijackings Increase In SA
SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan
SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751
Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans
SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses
Zuma And Malema To Meet
SA Records 4 058 New Cases