Eskom: Some Power Units Back Online But Not Enough To Avoid Loadshedding

South Africans will have to continue battling with loadshedding.

Eskom said that several units were brought back online at three power stations but this was not enough to avoid rolling blackouts on Tuesday.

Stage 2 load shedding will resume at 9am and last until 10pm.

Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We still have a generation unit out at the Medupi and Kriel power stations. We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce demand.”

Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 22:00, then resume at 09:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/uONEOjUssK — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 13, 2020

