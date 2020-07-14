Tue. Jul 14th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom: Some Power Units Back Online But Not Enough To Avoid Loadshedding

1 min ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

South Africans will have to continue battling with loadshedding.

Eskom said that several units were brought back online at three power stations but this was not enough to avoid rolling blackouts on Tuesday.

Stage 2 load shedding will resume at 9am and last until 10pm.

Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We still have a generation unit out at the Medupi and Kriel power stations. We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce demand.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Alcohol Associations Speak Out After Sale Ban

1 day ago
1 min read

DPE: SAA Pilots’ Association Proposal Unsustainable And Cannot Be Accepted

4 days ago
5 min read

Securing Your Financial Future Through A ‘Side Hustle’

7 days ago
4 min read

Top 10 Ways To Navigate The New Normal

7 days ago
4 min read

Media24 Considers Closure Of Some Magazines, Newspapers

7 days ago
2 min read

Survey: SA Consumer Confidence Plunged To 35-Year Low In Second Quarter

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom: Some Power Units Back Online But Not Enough To Avoid Loadshedding

1 min ago
2 min read

WC Counts Cost Of Storm Damage; Dam Levels Gain From Heavy Rain

6 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Artist Documents the BLM Movement Across the Decades

12 hours ago
1 min read

IMF Revises North Africa’s Economic Outlook

12 hours ago