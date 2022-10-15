iAfrica

Eskom Signs Land Lease Agreements With IPPs

9 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom has signed five new deals with Independent Power Producers.

This is the first batch of lease agreements to be signed with private companies.

It comprises land parcels around the Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

The added energy will only be realised after at least 2 years.

Meanwhile, Eskom has suspended its rolling blackouts thanks to lower weekend demand. 

The utility says generation units at the Arnot and Majuba power stations returned to service this week.

It adds others had to be taken offline for repairs.

The utility will provide an update on Sunday.

