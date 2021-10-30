Eskom Shows Leadership In Dealing With Blackouts – ANC

The ANC says Eskom has shown great leadership in dealing with the recent blackouts in the country.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says Eskom’s response has created a renewed sense of confidence.

This comes after the ANC said earlier this week that it suspected the power cuts were deliberate actions by some within Eskom for political ends.

Mabe spoke at the party’s final Siyanqoba rally in Soweto.

“What has been comforting is that the leadership of Eskom on the very same day did come out to address the public in a webinar really outlining what they are doing. That is the kind of leadership that is required,” Mabe said.

“When the leadership of Eskom, when the minister comes out to brief the public on what is being done to mitigate and resolve the problem, it does create a sense of confidence. The minister of mineral resources was also out talking about how far they are in terms of renewables and approving those independent power producers.”

Share with your network!