Eskom Says SA Needs To Drastically Increase Capacity

Eskom Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said at a briefing on Wednesday that power cuts shouldn’t become the new normal.
He continued by South Africa needs to drastically increase its power generation capabilities.
“We are working very closely with the DMRE as well as the IPP office to accelerate and expedite the implementation of these projects. It is in our interest as electricity utility to make sure that we can bring this online as quickly as possible this additional capacity”.
Power outages could return this evening following three consecutive days of stage two load-shedding – over peak hours in the evening.
This year so far – the country’s had to endure 32 days of mass electricity cuts – up from 26 days in the same period in 2021.
