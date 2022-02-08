Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth

Eskom says some power station employees don’t have the ability to deal with the current electricity crisis.
COO Jan Oberholzer says there’s little human capital to fall back on.
His comments come as Eskom continues to implement rolling blackouts.
Stage 2 power cuts were implemented on Monday night, 24 hours after they had been suspended.
They were lifted again at 5am Tuesday morning.
“I’ve constantly mentioned that Duba is a challenge, Kendal, Tutuka and Khusile have been a challenge,” Oberholzer said.
“We have a challenge in terms of skills, and understanding the urgency. So it’s something we’ll be dealing with.”
More Stories
SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu
Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant
South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths
Eskom Suspends Loadshedding But Calls On Consumers To Use Less Electricity
SAMA Threatens Legal Action Over Doctors’ Unpaid Salaries
New Conditions For Schools As Pupils Return To Class
SA Reports 1 752 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Justice Mandisa Maya Recommended For Chief Justice Position
SA Reports 3 357 New COVID-19 Cases
2 782 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
I Was Not Unfair To Zuma – Zondo
Mogoeng Thankful He Didn’t Have To Renounce God, Bible