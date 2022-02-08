iAfrica

Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth

12 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom says some power station employees don’t have the ability to deal with the current electricity crisis.

COO Jan Oberholzer says there’s little human capital to fall back on.

His comments come as Eskom continues to implement rolling blackouts.

Stage 2 power cuts were implemented on Monday night, 24 hours after they had been suspended.

They were lifted again at 5am Tuesday morning.

“I’ve constantly mentioned that Duba is a challenge, Kendal, Tutuka and Khusile have been a challenge,” Oberholzer said.

“We have a challenge in terms of skills, and understanding the urgency. So it’s something we’ll be dealing with.”

