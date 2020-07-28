Eskom Restores Some Units, But Load Shedding Not Off The Cards

4 of the 6 generation units that broke down on Monday have been restored back to service, but Eskom warns that the grid is still under ‘severe pressure’.
In a statement on Tuesday evening Eskom states: ‘Pressure on the power generation system has eased this afternoon as Eskom teams worked round the clock and successfully returned four generation units back to service. Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their assistance in helping us manage the demand through supply constraints.’
However, Eskom added that customers should continue to use electricity sparingly.
