Eskom Reports Net Loss Of R20.5 Billion

Eskom reports a net loss of R20.5 billion for the 2020 financial year.
Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter released a statement on Friday. He describes the loss as disappointing attributing it to ‘capacity shortages and adverse economic conditions’.
The power utility is battling a R488 billion debt which, according to de Ruyter, is unsustainable.
De Ruyter said that municipalities were some of the main offenders but that Eskom had secured 64% of funding for the 2021 financial year by the end of last month.
The financial results for 2021 were expected to be worse before long-term improvements materialised.
More Stories
High Court Grants Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi Bail
Finance Promised To SAA To Be Granted In January
Disgruntled Artists Demand Answers
Gordhan Expresses Disappointment With SAA Critics
2 056 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Opposition Parties React To Budget Speech
SAA Gets R10.5-billion Government bailout
Malema, Ndlozi To Return To Court
1 863 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA
Watch: Malema And Co-Accused Ndlozi Appear In Court Over Assault Case
Watch: Mboweni Tables Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
Ramaphosa Debunks Hard Lockdown Rumours