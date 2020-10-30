iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Reports Net Loss Of R20.5 Billion

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom reports a net loss of R20.5 billion for the 2020 financial year.

Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter released a statement on Friday. He describes the loss as disappointing attributing it to ‘capacity shortages and adverse economic conditions’.

The power utility is battling a R488 billion debt which, according to de Ruyter, is unsustainable.

De Ruyter said that municipalities were some of the main offenders but that Eskom had secured 64% of funding for the 2021 financial year by the end of last month.

The financial results for 2021 were expected to be worse before long-term improvements materialised.

