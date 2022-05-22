iAfrica

Eskom Reduce Sunday Blackouts

EWN

37 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom has announced it is reducing power cuts to Stage 2 from 8am until 4pm on Sunday.

Stage 3 blackouts will, however, be implemented from 4pm until 10pm.

Last night, the country was in Stage 4, with Eskom saying energy demand is high.

