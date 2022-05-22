Eskom Reduce Sunday Blackouts

Eskom has announced it is reducing power cuts to Stage 2 from 8am until 4pm on Sunday.
Stage 3 blackouts will, however, be implemented from 4pm until 10pm.
Last night, the country was in Stage 4, with Eskom saying energy demand is high.
Eskom has announced it is reducing power cuts to Stage 2 from 8am until 4pm on Sunday.
Stage 3 blackouts will, however, be implemented from 4pm until 10pm.
Last night, the country was in Stage 4, with Eskom saying energy demand is high.
More Stories
KZN Battered By Severe Flooding Once Again
Power Cuts To Continue Into The Weekend – Eskom
Eskom Confirms Sabotage At Tutuka Power Station
We Listened To The People – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 7 238 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 8 179 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Nersa Opposing Legal Bid To Overturn Decision To Grant Karpowership Licences
Gift Of The Givers Slams Government For KZN Slow Response
After Criticism, Mthethwa R22m Flag Project To Be Reviewed – Mthethwa
Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations
Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project
Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola