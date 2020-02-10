Eskom Recovers Enough To Ease Back On Load Shedding

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that it will implement stage one load shedding at 9am on Monday morning.

The power utility said its emergency reserves recovered enough to allow the parastatal to downgrade the power cuts. The struggling utility suspended stage two load shedding on Sunday night after a week of disruptions to supply.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “On Monday at 9am we will start implementing stage one load shedding that is in order to take care of the rush hour traffic between 6am and 9am.”

EWN