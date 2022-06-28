Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says Eskom provoked workers into going on an unprotected strike.

The union says while it’s not part of this industrial action, it understands the frustrations of workers.

Workers embarked on a strike after a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Meanwhile, Eskom says it will act against employees who’ve embarked on an unprotected strike.

The power utility says this is what led to delays in planned maintenance and repairs.

It adds this will likely prolong rolling blackouts.

