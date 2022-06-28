iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

4 hours ago 1 min read

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says Eskom provoked workers into going on an unprotected strike.

The union says while it’s not part of this industrial action, it understands the frustrations of workers.

Workers embarked on a strike after a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Meanwhile, Eskom says it will act against employees who’ve embarked on an unprotected strike.

The power utility says this is what led to delays in planned maintenance and repairs.

It adds this will likely prolong rolling blackouts.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans

1 day ago
1 min read

4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy

1 day ago
1 min read

Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 4 Blackouts To Continue Until Wednesday – Eskom

1 day ago
2 min read

At Least 22 Young People Die In Tavern

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
6 min read

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

4 days ago
1 min read

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown

4 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

4 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer