Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says Eskom provoked workers into going on an unprotected strike.
The union says while it’s not part of this industrial action, it understands the frustrations of workers.
Workers embarked on a strike after a deadlock in wage negotiations.
Meanwhile, Eskom says it will act against employees who’ve embarked on an unprotected strike.
The power utility says this is what led to delays in planned maintenance and repairs.
It adds this will likely prolong rolling blackouts.
More Stories
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA
Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown
NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans
4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy
Panyaza Lesufi Elected Gauteng ANC Chair
Stage 4 Blackouts To Continue Until Wednesday – Eskom
At Least 22 Young People Die In Tavern
NICD Reports New COVID-19 Cases In SA
U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ends Constitutional Right To Abortion
Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests
Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla