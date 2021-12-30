iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Probing Cause Of Transformer Blast At Camden Power Plant

5 mins ago 1 min read

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a transformer explosion at the Camden power station.

Eskom on Wednesday confirmed an internal fault that resulted in an explosion on Unit 8.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

At the time, the power utility said that it did not anticipate any supply disruption as a result of the incident.

Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “The unit produces approximately 190 megawatts. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage and the possible return to service is under way.”

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Archbishop Desmond Tutu To Lie In State Until Friday

9 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 020 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

16 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg Honours Desmond Tutu

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls Growing For Ramaphosa To End Curfew

1 day ago
1 min read

Contact Tracing Back On The Cards

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 216 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Pfizer Booster Shot Available From Tuesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Happy Despite Ill Health – Son

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Recommitting To Renewal In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 782 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

This Is Not The South Africa Tutu Visualised – Mbeki

3 days ago
1 min read

Dalai Lama Sends Condolences To Family Of Tutu

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Probing Cause Of Transformer Blast At Camden Power Plant

5 mins ago
1 min read

Archbishop Desmond Tutu To Lie In State Until Friday

9 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 020 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

16 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg Honours Desmond Tutu

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer