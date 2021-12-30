Eskom Probing Cause Of Transformer Blast At Camden Power Plant

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a transformer explosion at the Camden power station.
Eskom on Wednesday confirmed an internal fault that resulted in an explosion on Unit 8.
The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.
At the time, the power utility said that it did not anticipate any supply disruption as a result of the incident.
Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “The unit produces approximately 190 megawatts. An investigation to determine the cause, the extent of the damage and the possible return to service is under way.”
