Eskom Probe Reveals Evidence Of Sabotage – De Ruyter

12 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter on Friday morning confirmed that an investigation has revealed clear evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.

He said some lines that fed electricity to the power station’s coal conveyer-belt were cut.

The matter has now been reported to the Hawks.

In a more encouraging update going into the weekend, Eskom said stage one load shedding would be suspended at 9 pm on Friday and it was not planning to turn you off over the weekend – at least so far.

