iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom: Possibility Of Load Shedding Remains

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom warns that there is a possibility that load shedding will be implemented on short notice as the system is still severely constraint.

In addition to planned maintenance on generation units, there are additional breakdowns which cause the system to be strained.

Eskom urges South Africans to keep using electricity sparingly.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

10th Person Dies In Hospital Following Kalahari Lodge Fire Tragedy

38 mins ago
1 min read

Long Queues For Cigarettes And Alcohol Now That Bans Have Been Lifted

56 mins ago
2 min read

DA’s Innovative Plastic Roads Project Nominated In 2020 Eco-logic Awards

4 hours ago
3 min read

Public Toilets During Covid19

4 hours ago
1 min read

Dlamini-Zuma Denies Pulling The Strings in Government

18 hours ago
1 min read

DA Leadership: Ntuli Challenges John Steenhuisen For Live Televised Debates

18 hours ago
1 min read

Development Bank and National Treasury to Launch R100 billion Infrastructure Fund

18 hours ago
1 min read

Marikana Massacre: Ramaphosa and His Government Ordered to Apologize to Victims

19 hours ago
2 min read

Watch: Coronavirus Command Council Gives Briefing On Lockdown Level 2 Regulations

23 hours ago
3 min read

National Week Of Protest To Save ECD Workforce

1 day ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Update In Numbers

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Warns ‘It’s Too Soon To Celebrate’ As Country Gets Ready To Move To Lockdown Level 2

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Siya Kolisi Unites With Global Athletes To Keep Malaria Fight Alive

8 mins ago
2 min read

5 Ways To Improve Your Small Business With Mobile Technology

18 mins ago
3 min read

Opinion: Agility Is Key To Business Continuity During The Current Pandemic And Beyond

22 mins ago
2 min read

Budding DIY Enthusiasts Urged To Check Their Insurance First

32 mins ago