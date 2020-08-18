Eskom: Possibility Of Load Shedding Remains

Eskom warns that there is a possibility that load shedding will be implemented on short notice as the system is still severely constraint.
In addition to planned maintenance on generation units, there are additional breakdowns which cause the system to be strained.
Eskom urges South Africans to keep using electricity sparingly.
More Stories
10th Person Dies In Hospital Following Kalahari Lodge Fire Tragedy
Long Queues For Cigarettes And Alcohol Now That Bans Have Been Lifted
DA’s Innovative Plastic Roads Project Nominated In 2020 Eco-logic Awards
Public Toilets During Covid19
Dlamini-Zuma Denies Pulling The Strings in Government
DA Leadership: Ntuli Challenges John Steenhuisen For Live Televised Debates
Development Bank and National Treasury to Launch R100 billion Infrastructure Fund
Marikana Massacre: Ramaphosa and His Government Ordered to Apologize to Victims
Watch: Coronavirus Command Council Gives Briefing On Lockdown Level 2 Regulations
National Week Of Protest To Save ECD Workforce
Coronavirus Update In Numbers
Ramaphosa Warns ‘It’s Too Soon To Celebrate’ As Country Gets Ready To Move To Lockdown Level 2