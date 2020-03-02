Mon. Mar 2nd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom: Possibility Of Load Shedding Has Increased

3 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom said it may have to implement load shedding on Monday after some units tripped unexpectedly.

The power utility said it was now using more emergency reserves than planned in order to meet the high demand.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Today and tomorrow we do have some other generation units returning back to service, which will help reduce the risk of load shedding. But, as things stand at this point the risk has increased and we may at short notice have to implement load shedding.”

EWN

