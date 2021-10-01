Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages

It’s been a wet and cold start to the weekend and Eskom is urging the country to use electricity sparingly.
Eskom has appealed to customers to be reasonable with their electricity usage, so it can meet the demand.
The power utility says it’s currently attending to a high volume of faults as a result of the weather and they anticipate fault reports to increase throughout the weekend.
