Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages

It’s been a wet and cold start to the weekend and Eskom is urging the country to use electricity sparingly.

Eskom has appealed to customers to be reasonable with their electricity usage, so it can meet the demand.

The power utility says it’s currently attending to a high volume of faults as a result of the weather and they anticipate fault reports to increase throughout the weekend.

#EskomGauteng

Outages Due To Wet Weather



We are experiencing a high volume of network faults across Gauteng due to the wet weather.



We anticipate the numbers to increase during the weekend, and appeal to our customers to be patient as we work on supply restoration. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 1, 2021

Share with your network!