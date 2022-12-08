iAfrica

Eskom Not Ruling Out Stage 8 Power Cuts

8 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom says it’s not ruling out the possibility of implementing Stage 8 power cuts.

Koeberg’s Unit 1 is going offline on Wednesday night.

The loss of other generating units has forced the power utility to ramp up blackouts to Stage 6 until Friday morning.

Eskom has also been forced to conserve fuel reserves for its diesel-fired gas turbines, given budget constraints.

The turbines are usually used for emergency power generation to avoid power cuts.

Share