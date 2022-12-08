Eskom Not Ruling Out Stage 8 Power Cuts

Eskom says it’s not ruling out the possibility of implementing Stage 8 power cuts.
Koeberg’s Unit 1 is going offline on Wednesday night.
The loss of other generating units has forced the power utility to ramp up blackouts to Stage 6 until Friday morning.
Eskom has also been forced to conserve fuel reserves for its diesel-fired gas turbines, given budget constraints.
The turbines are usually used for emergency power generation to avoid power cuts.
More Stories
SA’s Biggest-Ever Digital Billboard Is Coming – And It’s Solar
Walus Will Meet His Fate – Lesufi
KZN Residents Unhappy With Slow Pace Of Repairs
Jukskei Death Toll Rises To 15
Covid-19 Numbers Up, But Experts Say No Need To Panic
Dut And Lenovo Launches Robogirl 2022 To Train Young Female Learners On Coding And Robotics
EFF To Open Racial Discrimination Case With HRC Following Racist CT Pub Incident
NEC Resolves For Ramaphosa To Remain ANC President
Mabuza Implicated In R35bn Land Claim Scam
Parts Of Joburg Without Power After Severe Storms
MPs Vote To Move Phala Phala Debate To Next Week
Ramaphosa Will Not Resign, Spokesperson Says