Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding

Eskom moved load-shedding from Stage 1 to Stage 2 at 9pm on Wednesday.

Stage 2 will continue until 5am on Saturday.

Eskom says it’s lost generating capacity at several power stations, including Medupi.

The power utility is also experiencing an increase in demand, resulting in an extensive use of emergency generation resources.

Eskom is calling on the public to use electricity sparingly.

