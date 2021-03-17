Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1

Share with your network!

Eskom reduced load-shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1 from 5am Wednesday.

Stage 1 power cuts will now continue until 5am on Saturday.

While Eskom has been able to return four generating units to operation, the generation system remains constrained.

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter said this week, South Africa can expect more load-shedding over the next five years.

He says the power utility will have a shortfall in electricity supply and that old power stations are the main reason for the blackouts.

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 05:00 on Wednesday and continue until 05:00 on Saturday as the power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/V0LSjqKHDd — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2021

Share with your network!