Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1

Eskom

Image EWN

5 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom reduced load-shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 1 from 5am Wednesday.

Stage 1 power cuts will now continue until 5am on Saturday.

While Eskom has been able to return four generating units to operation, the generation system remains constrained.

Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter said this week, South Africa can expect more load-shedding over the next five years.

He says the power utility will have a shortfall in electricity supply and that old power stations are the main reason for the blackouts.

