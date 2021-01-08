iAfrica

Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend

23 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom would like to inform the public that loadshedding has been suspended as the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the weekend. While this is the case, Eskom requests the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unstable.

We will use the lower demand opportunity during the weekend to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserve in preparation for the expected higher demand during the coming week. In this period, Eskom will also continue to pursue reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated. This will continue to put pressure on the generation plant going into the week. However, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.

We currently have 6060MW of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 13,206MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and other load losses. Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power station.

