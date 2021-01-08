Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend

Eskom would like to inform the public that loadshedding has been suspended as the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the weekend. While this is the case, Eskom requests the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unstable.
We will use the lower demand opportunity during the weekend to continue replenishing the emergency generation reserve in preparation for the expected higher demand during the coming week. In this period, Eskom will also continue to pursue reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated. This will continue to put pressure on the generation plant going into the week. However, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.
We currently have 6060MW of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 13,206MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and other load losses. Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.
Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power station.
More Stories
Nehawu Concerned About Healthcare Workers
ANC Sidesteps Magashule Issue
Western Cape Warns Of Third COVID-19 Wave
SA Records 20 999 New COVID-19 Cases And 441 More Deaths
COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border
SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts
South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January
Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers
Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant
SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape
SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday