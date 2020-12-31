Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of Long Weekend

Share with your network!

Eskom is pleased to inform the public that loadshedding has been suspended as the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the long weekend. While this is the case, Eskom requests the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unstable.

Eskom will use the lower demand opportunity to replenish the emergency generation reserves in preparation for the higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes.

During this period Eskom will also continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated. While this puts pressure on the generation plant, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.

We currently have 9170MW on planned maintenance, while another 11334MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

We thank the people for their support and patience during the times of loadshedding. Eskom will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

