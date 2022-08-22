iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Issues Stage 2 Load Shedding Warning

21 seconds ago 1 min read

Power utility Eskom has, once again, warned South Africans of the likelihood of Stage 2 load shedding over the course of the week.

Eskom cited a constrained power system due to impaired generation units, adding that it might implement power cuts at short notice from 4pm to midnight.

In a statement issued on Monday, Eskom said: “This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.”

However, added Eskom, teams worked to return four generating units at three of its power stations.

The power utility further urged households and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty

13 mins ago
4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

7 hours ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

7 hours ago
1 min read

Cosatu Members Ready For Strike

7 hours ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

7 hours ago
1 min read

AmaZulu King Misuzulu To Enter Sacred Kraal

2 days ago
SA Parliament
2 min read

Community Development And Skills Transfer Should Be At The Centre Of Enterprises Funded By State Agencies

3 days ago
Shanawaaz Asghar
1 min read

Shanawaaz Asghar 6, Safely Reunited With His Family After Abduction

3 days ago
Kenyan US Senator
4 min read

US Senator Urges Kenyan President To Aid Peaceful Transition

3 days ago
Enoch Godongwana
1 min read

Finance Minister Godongwana Adhere’s To Investigations

3 days ago
Mama Rita Ndzanga
2 min read

Parliament Pays Tribute to Late Struggle Icon and Former Member of Parliament, Mama Rita Ndzanga

3 days ago
1 min read

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Issues Stage 2 Load Shedding Warning

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Gumede And Co-Accused Plead Not Guilty

13 mins ago
4 min read

Thousands Fete New Zulu King

7 hours ago
3 min read

New Hope For HIV+ Children Thanks To New Flavoured ARVs 

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer