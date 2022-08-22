Eskom Issues Stage 2 Load Shedding Warning

Power utility Eskom has, once again, warned South Africans of the likelihood of Stage 2 load shedding over the course of the week.

Eskom cited a constrained power system due to impaired generation units, adding that it might implement power cuts at short notice from 4pm to midnight.

In a statement issued on Monday, Eskom said: “This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.”

However, added Eskom, teams worked to return four generating units at three of its power stations.

The power utility further urged households and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

