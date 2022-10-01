Eskom Is Once Again Being Used As A Political Football – Gordhan

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan says he believes Eskom is once again being used as a political football after an era of state capture.

Appointing a new 13-member board on Friday, Gordhan said they had to stop workers who were deliberately disrupting operations at some power stations.

He expects the new board to get to the root causes, and instil discipline.

Gordhan says disruptive elements are coming from within the organisation.

He warned that Eskom would bypass normal disciplinary processes in taking action against those responsible.

Gordhan added that 150 responses have been received to a call for expert assistance to get power stations functioning optimally.

