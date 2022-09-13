Eskom Increases Load-Shedding As Three Units Trip At One Station

Eskom has announced it will increase load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 at 10:00 on Tuesday morning after several units at one of its coal-fired power stations tripped.
“A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units with a maximum generating capacity of 1,920MW has forced the implementation of Stage 4 load-shedding,” the utility said.
Eskom said stage 4 would continue to be implemented until 05:00 on the morning of Thursday, 15 September 2022.
Eskom said it would release a full statement on the development in “due course”.
The latest outages come after a briefing by Eskom on Monday, during which the utility’s chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer revealed it suffered 42 unit trips last week.
More Stories
Cape Town Introduces New Traffic Law To Destroy Impounded Vehicles
How Tech Can Make Travel Easy
Top Supplements SA Moms are Giving Kids To Boost Immunity
Boeing Forecasts Demand for 1,010 New Airplanes In Africa
Ukraine Says It Pushed Back Russian Forces And Reclaimed Some Territory
Sahpra Confirms Second Death Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine
Goverment’s Support For Jagersfontein Will Be Extensive – Ramaphosa
Mixed Feelings Among Some In Africa For Queen Elizabeth
Mkhwebane Suspension Set Aside
King Charles Vows To Serve His Nation As Britain Mourns Late Queen
President Ramaphosa Calls For Mayors To Be Game Changers
Ramaphosa Urges Municipal Leaders To Tighten Financial Controls