Eskom Increases Load-Shedding As Three Units Trip At One Station

Eskom has announced it will increase load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 at 10:00 on Tuesday morning after several units at one of its coal-fired power stations tripped.

“A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units with a maximum generating capacity of 1,920MW has forced the implementation of Stage 4 load-shedding,” the utility said.

Eskom said stage 4 would continue to be implemented until 05:00 on the morning of Thursday, 15 September 2022.

Eskom said it would release a full statement on the development in “due course”.

The latest outages come after a briefing by Eskom on Monday, during which the utility’s chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer revealed it suffered 42 unit trips last week.

