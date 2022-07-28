iAfrica

Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries

5 hours ago 1 min read

Power utility Eskom said it was in talks with countries that have a surplus in energy capacity.

This comes as the country experienced bouts of power cuts this month. Moreover, South Africa has experienced electricity cuts for the past 14 years.

The Botswana Power Corporation, Eskom said, was one of the entities that it was in touch with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this week announced more specific plans of how government plans to tap more power into the national grid and bring an end to years of load shedding.

“The price and quantum are still the subject of negotiations any agreements will be on commercial terms and subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and the Department of Energy Resources and Energy” said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

