Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

Eskom announced Stage 4 rolling blackouts that begun at 9am on Wednesday.
The utility said this is due to further breakdowns.
Power cuts will move to Stage 2 from Friday morning until Monday.
