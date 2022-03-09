iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

EWN

6 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom announced Stage 4 rolling blackouts that begun at 9am on Wednesday.

The utility said this is due to further breakdowns.

Power cuts will move to Stage 2 from Friday morning until Monday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

13 seconds ago
1 min read

AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

2 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

22 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Pays Medical Interns

23 hours ago
1 min read

SIU, Digital Vibes To Go Before Tribunal

23 hours ago
1 min read

SACAA Probing Kulula Flight’s Engine Failure

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 801 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
1 min read

WC hospitals Returning To Normal As COVID-19 Cases Stabilise

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Defends SA Stance On War In Ukraine

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 735 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

13 seconds ago
1 min read

AfriForum Demands Driver’s Licence Grace Period Extension

2 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

6 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 436 New COVID-19 Case

22 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer