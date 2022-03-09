Eskom Implements Stage 4 Rolling Blackouts

Eskom announced Stage 4 rolling blackouts that begun at 9am on Wednesday.

The utility said this is due to further breakdowns.

Power cuts will move to Stage 2 from Friday morning until Monday.

#POWERALERT1



Due to further failures of generation units, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 05:00 on Friday in order to manage the emergency reserves pic.twitter.com/OMmqjLKIUX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 9, 2022

