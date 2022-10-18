Eskom Implements Stage 4 Power Cuts Until Further Notice

Just when you thought it was safe, Eskom comes along to submerge you in darkness again.

Stage 4 power cuts have been implemented.

The utility says this is due to a loss in generating capacity.

Five generators at five different power stations have broken down overnight.

But it seems South Africans will now be in the dark for longer.

Stage 4 loadshedding was implemented at 05:30 due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The loadshedding will be implemented until further notice. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 18, 2022

