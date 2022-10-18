Eskom Implements Stage 4 Power Cuts Until Further Notice

Just when you thought it was safe, Eskom comes along to submerge you in darkness again.
Stage 4 power cuts have been implemented.
The utility says this is due to a loss in generating capacity.
Five generators at five different power stations have broken down overnight.
But it seems South Africans will now be in the dark for longer.
More Stories
Transnet To Focus On Clearing Port & Rail Backlogs
Gauteng Residents Urged To Cut Back On Water Usage
Bokgabo Poo’s Mother Desperate To Find Missing Body Parts
Eskom Signs Land Lease Agreements With IPPs
Action SA Welcomes SCA Rejection Of Stalingrad Tactics With Lily Mine Tragedy
Exports Suffer As Transnet Strike Continues
Brace For More Rolling Blackouts
Virus Spike Spotted In Three Provinces
Auditor-General Says SOE Reform Has Been Too Slow
PSA Plans To Strike After Failed Wage Talks
Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer
Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition