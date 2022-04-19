Eskom Implements Stage 4 Loadshedding

Eskom has ramped up rolling power cuts to stage 4 on Tuesday.
The power utility says units at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations have tripped, forcing it to implement stage 4 blackouts.
Stage 2, which has been in place since Sunday, was supposed to end early on Wednesday.
More Stories
Solidarity Fund To Be Used For KZN Flood Relief – Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa Declares National State Of Disaster
NICD Reports 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Further Drop In Generation Capacity Could See Power Cuts Extended – Eskom
KZN Floods Damage Could Amount To Billions
Fire Destroys 300 Shacks In Langa
NICD Reports 832 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 1 206 New COVID-19 Cases in SA
NICD Reports 1 846 New COVID-19 Cases
Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla
Death Toll Rises To 341 In KwaZulu-Natal Floods
KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise