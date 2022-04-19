iAfrica

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Loadshedding

Eskom power
Eskom has ramped up rolling power cuts to stage 4 on Tuesday.

The power utility says units at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations have tripped, forcing it to implement stage 4 blackouts.

Stage 2, which has been in place since Sunday, was supposed to end early on Wednesday.

