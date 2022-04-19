Eskom Implements Stage 4 Loadshedding

Eskom has ramped up rolling power cuts to stage 4 on Tuesday.

The power utility says units at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations have tripped, forcing it to implement stage 4 blackouts.

Stage 2, which has been in place since Sunday, was supposed to end early on Wednesday.

Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement Stage 4 loadshedding at 07:20 following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping. A full statement will be published in due course. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 19, 2022

