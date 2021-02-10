Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today

Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 13h00 today until 6h00 on Thursday morning following the loss of generation units and the replenish emergency generation reserves.
“Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 13h00 this afternoon until 6h00 tomorrow morning. This loadshedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constraint due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.” the statement released by Eskom reads.
