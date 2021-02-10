iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today

22 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 13h00 today until 6h00 on Thursday morning following the loss of generation units and the replenish emergency generation reserves.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 13h00 this afternoon until 6h00 tomorrow morning. This loadshedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constraint due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.” the statement released by Eskom reads.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees

4 hours ago
2 min read

Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago
1 min read

AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert

1 day ago
1 min read

Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall

1 day ago
1 min read

No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021

1 day ago
1 min read

1 376 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Halts Rollout Of AstraZeneca vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Applies For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine

2 days ago
1 min read

Diko, Masuku Disciplinary Hearings Continue

2 days ago
1 min read

2 435 New COVID-19 Infections Reported In SA

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Opinion: The Impact Of 5G In Business – Are South African Organisations Ready?

6 mins ago
4 min read

US Senate To Proceed With Trump Impeachment Trial

10 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 3 Loadshedding From 13h00 Today

22 mins ago
4 min read

Mzansi-Style Travel Trends That Will Shape The Year Ahead

3 hours ago