Eskom Implements Stage 2 Until Saturday

Eskom has downgraded rolling blackouts to Stage 2 from Friday morning until Saturday.

The shortage of generation capacity forced the power utility to implement Stage 4 blackouts on Wednesday.

It was lowered to stage 3 Thursday night after some units returned to service.

It is also assured South Africans that there is a low probability of a system collapse.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has given assurances that power cuts will be over by the weekend.

He also said there will not be any blackouts on election day on Monday.

Share with your network!