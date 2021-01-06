Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday

Share with your network!

Eskom has announced that it will start nighttime loadshedding on Wednesday from 10pm to 5am and Thursday from 10pm to 5am.

In a statement Eskom said “We currently have 6 672MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.”

Eskom calls on all South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

