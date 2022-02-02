iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

2 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom informed the public that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from Tuesday 11 :00 until 05:00 on Monday.

This loadshedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night.


Since the weekend Eskom has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which have now been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of loadshedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.


A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints.


Total breakdowns amount to 14 994MW while planned maintenance is 4 435MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance. Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon.

Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

2 hours ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

2 hours ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Dealt Another Blow

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

2 days ago
1 min read

Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Winde Confirms Fritz Is Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

DA Is Not Above The Law – Dramat

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

2 hours ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer