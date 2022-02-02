Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

Eskom informed the public that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from Tuesday 11 :00 until 05:00 on Monday.

This loadshedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night.



Since the weekend Eskom has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which have now been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of loadshedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.



A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have also contributed to the current supply constraints.



Total breakdowns amount to 14 994MW while planned maintenance is 4 435MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance. Three generating units are expected to return to service by this afternoon.



Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.

Share with your network!