Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding Until Friday Night

Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 17h00 on Wednesday until 23h00 on Friday night, with a high chance of continuing into the weekend.
Eskom said this was due to poor performance at a few power stations, some breakdowns during the week and a delay in returning other units to service.
