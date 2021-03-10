iAfrica

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding Until Friday Night

3 hours ago 1 min read

Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 17h00 on Wednesday until 23h00 on Friday night, with a high chance of continuing into the weekend.

Eskom said this was due to poor performance at a few power stations, some breakdowns during the week and a delay in returning other units to service.

