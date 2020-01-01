Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding From 16h00 Until 21h00 On Thursday Night

Share with your network!

Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to shortage of generation capacity, coupled with the severely cold weather in parts of the country, stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16h00 until 21h00 tonight.

Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by the power constraints and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help ease the pressure on the power system.

Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.

