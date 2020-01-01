iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding From 16h00 Until 21h00 On Thursday Night

Image: Pexels

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to shortage of generation capacity, coupled with the severely cold weather in parts of the country, stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16h00 until 21h00 tonight.

Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by the power constraints and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help ease the pressure on the power system.

Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Pfizer And BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac To Manufacture And Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Within Africa

30 mins ago
1 min read

More People With Medical Aid Have Been Vaccinated

7 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Granted Leave To Attend Brother’s Funeral

7 hours ago
1 min read

Mchunu should have been granted bail – Family

7 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 240 New Cases

7 hours ago
1 min read

Soldiers Recover More Looted Goods

1 day ago
1 min read

Contradictions In Security Cluster Continue

1 day ago
1 min read

More Soldiers Deployed To End Cape Town Taxi Wars

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Reports 8 929 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

No Basis For Defence Minister’s Contradiction – Presidency

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Reduces Life Expectancy In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

TERS Open For Applications

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding From 16h00 Until 21h00 On Thursday Night

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Suspect In 2020 High-Profile Twitter Hack Arrested In Spain

23 mins ago
4 min read

Pfizer And BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac To Manufacture And Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Within Africa

30 mins ago
3 min read

Stephen Spinas Headed To Hollywood As Illustrators Of The Future Winning Artist

47 mins ago