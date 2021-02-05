Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Sunday

Share with your network!

Eskom has confirmed that stage two load shedding will be implemented from midday Friday.

The power cuts will continue until 23:00 Sunday evening.

In a statement released by Eskom, they announced that the loadshedding has been exacerbated by the forced shutdown of five generating units at the Medupi Power Station as a result of the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in the Lephalale area last night.

Eskom to implement Stage 2 #loadshedding from 12:00 until Sunday at 23:00 pic.twitter.com/MhRsOPymUO — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2021

